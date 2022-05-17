ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Detectives Arrest Suspects in 2021 Homeless Man's Homicide

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (May 17, 2022) – Anaheim PD homicide detectives have arrested Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, for the November 15 beating of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson. Both Salazar and Stewart are homeless and live in Anaheim. Johnson was found suffering from head...

Victim dies; now it’s “murder”

A suspect arrested in the shooting of a Garden Grove man on May 7 will now face a murder charge. According to Detective Sgt. Evan Beresford of the GGPD, the victim – now identified as Dave Abbott, 57 – has died. He passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers steal $3K in cash in Diamond Bar home invasion

Two masked men forced their way into a Diamond Bar home early Thursday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two suspects broke into the home, armed with a handgun and taser, and got into a scuffle with the homeowner, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and other items before fleeing. No one was hurt. A person of interest was later detained, the sheriff's department said. It's unclear how that person may have been linked to the break-in."We had maybe one break-in about five years ago that I'm aware of, and now I'm really surprised. I've been here over 30 years in the neighborhood, and we've never had any issues," neighbor Raul Pedroza told CBSLA.   The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 30s dressed in all black. It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video. 
DIAMOND BAR, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in beating death of homeless man in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Detectives arrested two people in connection with the homicide of a homeless man in Anaheim last year. Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, both homeless individuals in Anaheim, were arrested by police for the beating death of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson on Nov. 15, 2021. Johnson, 32,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Anaheim, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
Arrested for smashing police office and clinic

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 A.M., Oxnard police officers arrested 35-year-old Israel Castro Silva, a transient and charged him with three (3) counts of felony vandalism. Silva is accused of using a rock to smash a window to the Oxnard Police Storefront at the CenterPoint Mall, and to...
OXNARD, CA
4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating yet another home invasion in Riverside. The most recent one marks the fourth home invasion in just the last five weeks – the second in two days. In the latest incident – a woman was robbed at gunpoint in her home by two...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Kaitlyn
Fugitive From Hemet Arrested in Multiple Residential Burglaries

A 39-year-old fugitive was being held without bail Tuesday for his alleged involvement in multiple residential burglaries in the Hemet and San Jacinto area. Wayne Daniel Morgan of Hemet had a felony warrant for his arrest — due to a parole violation — when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to the 300 block of South Mistletoe Avenue on Sunday.
HEMET, CA
Suspect Remains At-Large After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

A suspect remains at-large Wednesday morning after he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Newhall, that ended in a crash injuring his passenger. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, during a crime suppression operation, school resource deputies observed a stolen vehicle driving on Oakridge Drive near Railroad Avenue in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bicyclist Killed in Attack in Downtown LA; Suspect Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed by another man in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday. The crime occurred about 12:10 a.m. at Seventh and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when another man pulled him off of it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two Oxnard Men Ordered To Stand Trial For Gang-Related Killing

A judge has ordered two Oxnard men to stand trial in connection with what prosecutors say was a gang-related shooting in El Rio that left one person dead. Deputies say that around 12:38 AM on January 11, 2020, they received a report of a shooting in that unincorporated area adjacent to Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Inmate Found Dead in Cell at Southwest County Jail

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of an inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a cell at the southwest Riverside County jail, according to sheriff’s Capt. David Holm. After...
MURRIETA, CA
Exclusive: Security video shows suspected shoplifter hit 61-year-old store owner

Security video captured a suspected shoplifter hit a South Los Angeles shop owner after she confronted him, an attack that sent her to the hospital. "I told him can you pay. And He was talking very close to my face. he looks like he's going to go inside the store, but he's not. He pushed me," said Mrs. Chang, the 61-year-old owner of G&J Market. Chang said the man had been flirting with a woman in front of him and actually paid for her item, but then tried to walk out of the store with some groceries. Cameras inside the store capture a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Riverside residents launching neighborhood watch after series of home invasion robberies

Two suspects armed with handguns broke into a Riverside home Tuesday morning, robbed the female resident and fled the scene located in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in the Sycamore Canyon area. This is the fourth home invasion robbery in the city in a month a half, and residents in Crystal Ridge Estates said they're officially launching a neighborhood watch. The police chief has also said catching the suspects are the their number one priority. "Excellent neighborhood, we love it here, but as of late, as you know, we've had some issues," said Greg Chewe.The first of the four home invasion...
RIVERSIDE, CA

