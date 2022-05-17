Detectives Arrest Suspects in 2021 Homeless Man's Homicide

Two masked men forced their way into a Diamond Bar home early Thursday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two suspects broke into the home, armed with a handgun and taser, and got into a scuffle with the homeowner, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and other items before fleeing. No one was hurt. A person of interest was later detained, the sheriff's department said. It's unclear how that person may have been linked to the break-in."We had maybe one break-in about five years ago that I'm aware of, and now I'm really surprised. I've been here over 30 years in the neighborhood, and we've never had any issues," neighbor Raul Pedroza told CBSLA. The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 30s dressed in all black. It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video.

DIAMOND BAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO