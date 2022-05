PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- The Allegheny County Election Board was sworn in Friday and is working to sort out the remaining issues following Tuesday's primary election.Inside the county's election warehouse, they were looking at getting votes from 10 voting machines that had not yet been counted. Two of the machines had memory sticks with errors because they were not shut down properly, officials said. That was addressed and the more than 400 votes in them now have been calculated. Of the other eight machines, four were missing the memory sticks, so the paper ballots are being used to calculate those votes. ...

