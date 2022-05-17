ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osees announce new album A Foul Form, share new single Funeral Solution

By Paul Brannigan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsees have announced details of a new album, A Foul Form, and shared a first track from the forthcoming long-player, Funeral Solution. The album is scheduled for an August 12 release via Castle Face. And in the meantime, there's this:. In a statement about the album, mainman John Dwyer...

Porcupine Tree drop video for the frenetic Herd Culling

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have released a video for brand new song, the powerful Herd Culling, which you can watch below. Herd Culling is taken from Closure/Continuation, the band's first new album since 2009's The Incident, and which will be released through Music For Nations on June 24. “It...
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Well would you look at that. We decided to start a weekly new music round-up and you turned out in force to tell us exactly which tracks floated your boat most from last week's selection of Five Finger Death Punch, The Hu and beyond. As the only band there to...
Griff shares stripped-down, re-imagined and beautiful take on Queen’s A Kind Of Magic

Rising star Griff has released a new take on Queen classic A Kind Of Magic. The 21-year-old English singer-songwriter, born Sarah Faith Griffiths, recorded her re-imagining of the anthemic title track of Queen's 1986 album at the invitation of Coca Cola's Coke Studio, becoming one of seven participating global artists - including K-Pop girl group TRI.BE, US R&B star Ari Lennox, Turkish pop star Ekin Beril and Nigerian singer Tems. The artists also joined forces for a united performance of the song, documented in another Coke Studio video, titled The Conductor.
James LaBrie: Beautiful Shade Of Grey album review

He doesn’t exactly dominate the credits on Dream Theater albums, but singer James LaBrie has no problem finding enough material for his own career. On this, his fourth solo album (sixth if you include the two albums he recorded as Mullmuzzler), he delves into the complexities of human relationships, which can be hard to do without getting judgemental but he manages to avoid that… mostly. He also steers clear of the other 49 shades of grey.
Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Tarja hooks up with Joe Satriani on Outlanders new single The Sleeping Indian

Outlanders, the progressive music project from Finnish singer Tarja Turunen and collaborator, EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, have streamed their latest single The Sleeping Indian, which features a guest appearance from Joe Satriani. You can listen to it below. The Outlanders project sees the pair teaming up with some of the...
Cynic release rare live video clip of King Of Those Who Know from Mexico in 2010

US progressive rockers Cynic have released a never-before-seen video clip of the band performing King Of Those Who Know, originally from the band's 2008 album Traced In Air. The clip was recorded during the band 2010 Traced In Air tour in Mexico City at the Eyescream Metalfest II, and features Paul Masvidal with former Cynic partners, the late Sean Reinert on drums, Tymon Krudenier on guitar (now with Our Oceans) and Robin Zielhorst on bass.
“We all want to leave a mark on the planet”: the epic story of the birth of Symphonic Metal

Tuomas Holopainen got the idea to form Nightwish while fulfilling his national service in the Finnish army. His plan was to create an acoustic band to make ‘campfire music’. Luckily for metal, he soon realised a life of singing Kumbaya was a terrible idea. Even more fortunately, his service was spent in the military band, playing clarinet and saxophone rather than undertaking intensive weapons training or going out on manoeuvres.
Cave In explore the noisy landscape between grunge and metalcore on Heavy Pendulum

After bassist Caleb Scofield died in a car crash in 2018, to support his family a stunned Cave In issued reworked demos begun with him as their sixth studio album Final Transmission, perhaps expecting it to be just that. Now, with the long-time friend Nate Newton on board, they revisit the same spirit they began with Scofield in 1998 – stomping around that noisy landscape connecting grunge to metalcore.
Music
Alex Henry Foster premieres video for Lou Reed's The Power Of The Heart

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows have released a new video for their eight-minute plus cover of Lou Reed's The Power Of The Heart which you can watch below. The band will also be hosting a special live performance of the song which you can...
Dio's classic Holy Diver album to get 'super deluxe edition' reissue

Dio's classic debut album, 1983's Holy Diver, is to get a lavish reissue this summer to mark what would have been frontman Ronnie James Dio's 80th birthday. The four-CD re-release Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition, will feature a a new remix of the album by Joe Barresi (Slipknot, The Bronx), the original 1983 album remastered, a live album recorded in California in 1983, and various outtakes, single edits, and B-sides. It will come out on July 8, two days ahead of what would have been Ronnie James Dio’s 80th birthday.
Listen to Def Leppard's anthemic new single Fire It Up

Following from the release of Kick and Take What You Want, Def Leppard have shared the stomping, hooky, glam rock-influenced Fire It Up as the third single from their upcoming Diamond Star Halos album. The audio for the track can be heard below, with the release of its official video...
Evergrey stream anthemic new single Call Out The Dark

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey release their brand new album album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) through Napalm Records today! To celebrate the band have streamed their latest single Call Out The Dark, which you can listen to below. "We are just so damn proud of this record, guys,...
Headspace: the making of a modern prog supergroup

Rare is the band that makes its official live debut on stage at London’s Wembley Arena. However, in June 2007 a virtually unknown act called Headspace were granted just such an opportunity when Ozzy Osbourne invited them to open for him. How come? Well, Headspace’s keyboard player, Adam Wakeman...
District 97 release video for King Crimson cover of Matte Kudasai

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have released a new video for a live cover of King Crimson's Matte Kudasai, which you can watch below. The song, which originally featured on King Crimson's 1981 album Discipline, is taken from the band's new release Many New Things, which features a selection of remotely recorded studio albums and a live set recorded in their Chicago hometown last year.
Quartz recall purer, simpler times on riotous but poignant On The Edge Of Tomorrow

True Story. In 1975 this writer was embroiled in the chaos of Black Sabbath’s Sabotage tour. I sat with Ozzy Osbourne in a Range Rover as we travelled between gigs. After a while, he grew bored and made our driver stop. Without explanation, Ozzy got out of the 4x4, waved down the van following us, and climbed on board.
Caligula's Horse and the making of Rise Radiant

At a time when the world is in turmoil, optimism feels like an act of defiance, yet. with Rise Radiant, Caligula’s Horse celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and mankind’s capacity for picking itself up and getting back on its feet in the face of adversity. The new record is the Australian band’s most ambitious and diverse thus far and, in a break from its 2017 predecessor, In Contact it’s not a concept album. That was a deliberate choice explains lead guitarist and producer Sam Vallen, who founded the group with singer Jim Grey in Brisbane, Australia back in 2011. Always eager to keep moving forwards, they were determined not to repeat what they’d made in the past, and so as they began pre-production the quintet met up to discuss how they would approach what would soon become Rise Radiant.
