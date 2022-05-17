ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Southwell changes masking guidelines

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell is making changes to masking and visitation guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital system said effective Monday, masks will be recommended for patients and visitors but not required. Southwell officials said there are...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

Fentanyl usage on the rise in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -More than 100,000 people in America died of drug overdoses last year. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, fentanyl was a factor in more than half of those overdose deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller like morphine, but it’s about 50 to 100 times...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GSW looking to combat teacher shortage with top rated program

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Georgia Southwestern State University’s education program has earned national recognition as they were named top in the country for its undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program, but the good news doesn’t stop there. The college also just received its reaccreditation. The Undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program...
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe sees slight bump in Covid-19 cases

ALBANY, GA – As of Wednesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 7 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0 Total Inpatients Recovered...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, May 20-22

Things are heating up in southwest Georgia, but there's plenty to do indoors and outdoors. Check out these suggestions for things to do in the Albany area this weekend. Find yourself an event or promote your upcoming event (and possibly be featured in an upcoming 5 things to do) in our community calendar at albanyherald.com/local-events.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany leaders want to get rid of blighted homes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are getting to the bottom of blighted homes in neighborhoods. They want to get rid of these eyesore and crime magnets as soon as possible. Now people that live in the neighborhood believe if they try to tear some of these homes down, it’s going to affect more people than they realize.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

CEO of Albany Boys & Girls Club prepares for retirement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the years, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, Marvin Laster has raised millions of dollars and improved many different clubs in Albany, Plains and Macon County. Now Laster’s time is coming to an end but he still has some work to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Recidivism impacting Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany and Dougherty County Law enforcement announced that they arrest the same people over and over again and it’s a crime problem that has the community concerned and perplexed. Officials say there has to be a better way to turn people from crime than sticking them...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass nursing program named number one state

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
GEORGIA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
nurserymag.com

East Jordan Plastics opening new facility in Lyons, Georgia

According to a press release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, East Jordan Plastics is investing $44 million into a new facility to Lyons, Georgia. The project is expected to create 80 jobs. “We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with...
LYONS, GA
wgxa.tv

Dooly County High School resignations cause concern in community

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The great resignation -- that's what some parents and community members say is happening at Dooly County High School after what they believe is a lack of support from the superintendent. The evening at a school board meeting that was jam packed with supporters of...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Fire destroys Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred early Saturday morning has left one home destroyed. Police said the fire occurred at the 1800 block of Acker Drive around 12:53 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as WALB receives more information.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany high school students graduate with high hopes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was a long-awaited day for many in South Georgian. Before graduates moved their tassels from right to left, a lot of work was put in. “I’ve been waiting for this day for 4 years. I’m really proud not just for me but for everybody,” said Donovan Thorne, a Monroe High School graduate.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Financial advisor says keep investing in your 401(k)

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As stock prices continue to fall, financial advisors are telling South Georgians to keep investing in their 401(k). Vic Sullivan is a financial advisor from Upland Wealth Advisors. He says first it’s best to look at your situation. Adding that if you’re young, you should keep investing or put even more.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's what items you shouldn't leave in a hot car

MACON, Ga. — As it starts to heat up, your car temperature could rise to two times the temperature outside, and there are some items scientists say you should never leave in your car. On average, June and July summer day temperatures can exceed 100 degrees, which means your...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested in a drug bust involving fentanyl-infused drugs, according to a Facebook post by the South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF). On May 18, a search warrant was executed on the West side of Ocilla after agents developed probable cause that illegal drugs were being distributed from a home.
OCILLA, GA

