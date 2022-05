DORR (WOOD-AM) - A misdemeanor drug charge has been filed against a Kalamazoo man who jumped a freeway with his car. The vehicle flew over U.S. 131 near Dorr back in January. Court documents say Chandler Cockerham had cocaine in his system at the time of the incident. He's been charged with operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance.

