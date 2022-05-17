ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor a fan of undrafted rookie Tomon Fox

By Serena Burks
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and the New York Giants selected 11 rookies to bolster their depth chart, but that’s not the only place they’re finding players.

Tomon Fox was an undrafted free agent until the Giants signed the linebacker last week.

Fox completed six years of collegiate play at the University of North Carolina, the extra thanks the NCAA allowing athletes an added year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time at UNC, Fox recorded179 tackles (44.5 for a loss), 30 sacks and five forced fumbles across 47 games played. His sack total ranks third in Tar Heel history behind Greg Ellis (32.5) and Julius Peppers (30.5).

Former Giant Lawrence Taylor, also a product of UNC, is apparently a big fan of Fox.

“I know he’s hardcore and not being drafted will make him work harder. He is a solid player from what I’ve seen,” Taylor told the New York Post.

The praise is not lost on Fox.

“That means a lot coming from him. He’s a well-respected guy. He has respect for me, I got respect for him, so that just means a lot,” Fox siaid.

Fox had nine sacks in his senior season at UNC, which got him to 30 on his career and pushed him past Taylor (21) for third-most behind the aforementioned Ellis and Peppers. Although he ranks higher, LT likes to remind Fox that he did it in two years and therefore remains the superior player.

It’s all in jest, of course, but no one should take lightly LT’s praise of Fox. Taylor was a beast in his time and is still considered the best defensive player in NFL history. He knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL, and has no problem telling people exactly what he thinks. So when he praises a young player, take note, he’s probably onto something.

