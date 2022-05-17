ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Ida's Nearabout

By Bryan Kim
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ida's Nearabout is a neighborhood bar in Sunnyside with taxidermy, brick walls, dim lights, and lots of whiskey. They serve...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

SoJu BBQ

Perfectly marinated meat, rice cake skewers covered in sweet and spicy gochujang, and tasty banchan are the reasons we come to Soju. This casual West Loop spot is open all day, and has a BBQ menu that includes all the hits: short rib, bulgogi, kalbi, fire chicken, pork belly, and brisket. This spot is also only a few blocks from the United Center, and one of the only nearby options that actually has great food. It’s also a fun place. They have an energetic hip hop playlist and a full bar with beer and soju.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Baiten

Tamari Bar, a.k.a. one of the best spots in town for sashimi, dumplings, and marinated Wagyu cooked on a sizzling hot rock, unveiled a soft serve operation known as Baiten. Whereas other spots in town obsess over inventive base flavors, Baiten sticks with a classic, mellow vanilla—and gets wild with the toppings instead. You'll find syrups ranging from black sesame to thick mango jelly, sundaes involving mochi and cookies, and iced hoji latte floats. We like to keep it simple with their matcha syrup, which is deeply bracing and counteracts the sweetness pretty perfectly.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Beatnic

Everything at Beatnic, a fast casual mini-chain formerly known as By Chloe, is vegan—and the kitchen doesn't try to trick you into thinking that you're eating meat by using ingredients labeled with "impossible" or "beyond." The burger patties here are thick and dense, and they taste like well-seasoned lentils and peas (because that's exactly what they're made of). Order the guac burger with tortilla chips, corn salsa, and chunky guacamole that tastes like it's made minutes before it gets scooped in between your whole grain bun. This place also makes great sauces, like sweet beet ketchup, tangy chipotle aioli, and turmeric tahini dressing that comes with the breaded cauli poppers, which we prefer over the inadequately-crisped air baked fries. Come to Beatnic with a friend, split a (huge) burger, then get a vegan chicken sandwich, wrap, salad, or dessert if you're both still hungry.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Archie’s Cafe

Archie’s Cafe is a casual Rogers Park spot that feels less like a restaurant and more like hanging out at a friend's house where what you eat is determined by whatever happens to be in the fridge that day. Certain nights are devoted to pizza or pasta, while on weekends it functions as a breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot where you're as likely to find yourself sipping on a White Claw with a breakfast sandwich as grabbing a beer with tacos.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Sunnyside, NY
The Infatuation

Do Eat

Do Eat has solved the two-person Korean BBQ conundrum. This little spot in Bridgeport is one of the only Korean BBQ restaurants where you can try a bunch of meats without an entire butcher’s case on your table. It’s also quite affordable.The kalbi-for-two includes short rib, bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, chicken, rice, and veggies for $38. Each table has a charcoal grill and a hood (so the small space doesn’t get super smoky) and the friendly servers will help your meal along without hovering. They don’t have it posted online, but if you wanted to reserve a grill instead of walking in, you can call the restaurant to make reservations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Infatuation

Dos Besos

Lovely, charming, delightful. Those words are usually reserved for pretentious arthouse films or our friends' babies, but at Dos Besos, they don't feel empty. Tuna carpaccio drenched in decadent olive oil, and imported ham—sliced ever so thinly—with a plate of grilled bread is what you'll find at this new Spanish restaurant in Pasadena. Paella is the specialty, served in a large, shallow skillet that can feed two-to-three people. Spoons scrape against the cast-iron in a pleasing way and saffron-tinged rice comes in a color akin to a bad fake tan. Get the paella del mar, a seafood-rich dish packed with mussels, shrimp, calamari, and two giant prawns. Yes, the bill will be very high (around $100 per person), and you will need quarters for the parking meters (this is Pasadena, after all), but your spare change is worth it, for Dos Besos.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Haymaker

Haymaker is a sports bar off Manor Road with a large patio and more TVs than you can count (inside and out). There’s a pretty solid menu of burgers, wings, and sandwiches, plus shareable bites like poutine that aren’t as easy to find in Austin. They also have pretty affordable drink specials every night of the week.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Grand Republic Cocktail Club

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have low-key backyards where you can probably get a table at any given time. Grand Republic has all of those of things, and that's why we like this place. Less than a block from Transmitter Park, this spot is easy to miss, although you'll probably see some people drinking at the tables out front when you walk by. It may be tempting to plant yourself out there—but head inside, walk straight through the bar, and claim a seat out back instead. Despite the fancy-sounding name, this place mostly just feels like an old-timey tavern, and you probably won't hear the word "mixology" here. Come for a casual frozen painkiller, or stop by for Happy Hour from 5-8pm on weekdays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Whiskey#Food Drink
The Infatuation

Beiler's Doughnuts

As busy as Reading Terminal Market gets, you can still make out Beiler’s by the only spot with a line as long as Rita’s on the first day of summer. The Pennsylvania Dutch bakery sells baked goods like cinnamony coffee rolls and freshly brewed coffee, but it’s the donuts that get us (and the people) going.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

MILA

Lincoln Road is not synonymous with the best of Miami food, and that’s putting it kindly. There are more appetizing things to eat inside the street’s Sketchers store than in most of the area’s insufferably touristy, hookah smoke-filled spots. But Mila, an untz-untz see-and-be-seen rooftop restaurant, stands...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Mighties

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Seaspice

There are things you need to know before you go to Seaspice. Although it’s an upscale spot, the restaurant is also firmly in the clubstaurant universe, which means you can expect loud music, bottle service (complete with sparklers), and a crowd that is definitely there more for the scene than the food. But if you are seeking out a dinner with a party atmosphere, Seaspice is one of the better options in town. This is because the food (mostly seafood) actually doesn’t completely suck (which is normally the case at clubstaurants). It is hilariously expensive (also normally the case at clubstaurants), but you will happily finish dishes like the octopus a la plancha and fried snapper. Seaspice is a waterfront spot located on the Miami River, so make a reservation for the best shot at an outdoor table on the dock. Just know that there’s a 75% chance your view will be partially blocked by one of the many passing yachts that park here for a round of lobster and champagne.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Bronzeville Winery

The groovy soul and funk playlist at Bronzeville Winery will make you wish their sleek interior had a dance floor. But though there’s not enough space to show off your footwork, this upscale place has plenty of energy, great service, and fantastic food. Their tender filet mignon is perfectly seasoned and the pillowy seafood gnocchi is covered in a spicy creamy tomato sauce. There's also a good selection of vegetarian and vegan options like a juicy watermelon steak paired with a bold romesco that proves that the fruit has delicious utility beyond summer nights and flavoring Lacroix. It's perfect for date night, or a celebratory end-of-the-week glass of wine.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mykonos Greek Restaurant

Mykonos has been serving traditional Greek dishes for decades. This is old-school Greek comfort food that tastes like a hug: hefty bricks of moussaka, flaky triangles of cheesy spanakopita, and a fork-tender lamb shank. It’s a pretty casual space you can stroll into without a reservation, even on a weekend, and it’s equally perfect for a friend date, a romantic date, or when you need to ask your folks for a check because your partner moved out of the Brickell apartment you got together. The inside is cute, but the covered patio is where you want to sit. It's breezy and has a nice view of Coral Way while still being far enough from the street to not choke on exhaust fumes. Make sure to finish with the galaktobouriko: phyllo pastry stuffed with custard and drizzled in hot syrup. It tastes like the love child of crème brulée and baklava.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bronson’s Burgers

Everyone's into smash burgers. We are too. Yes, smashed patties have those desirable crispy, almost burnt edges, but the problem is that achieving anything close to medium-rare is pretty much impossible. At Bronson's Burgers in Nolita, the burgers are relatively small in diameter, with thick, juicy patties. (Think of them as super-sized sliders.) You do all of your ordering on your phone here, and every burger is highly customizable with options from a sunny side up egg to pico de gallo and chili. We don't like to overcomplicate things, so we order the signature Bronson's Burger with cheddar, pickles, and plenty of caramelized onions (which make every bite a little sweet) on a brioche bun from Balthazar. We love their crispy skinny fries, which are very reasonably priced at $3, but the cheeseburger hash brown balls are disappointingly bland. The burgers are deceptively filling, but if you have some room for dessert, end your meal with one of their milkshakes or a root beer float.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Pastry Project

The Pastry Project is not an ice cream shop—it's an organization that provides baking training to those who face barriers. And in the summer, their front door turns into a soft serve window, selling cones, cups, ice cream cakes, and cookie sandwiches. While they typically have standard flavors like (purple) vanilla and chocolate, they're delicious, and made even better when loaded with The Pastry Project's homemade peanut crunch topping—which tastes like the middle of a Butterfinger bar but won't stick to every single molar in your mouth.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Vivo Restaurant

Located in a large strip mall at The Linc, Vivo doesn’t look like much from the outside. But step through those doors into a dark, eclectically-decorated interior, and you’ll feel like you just stepped into an old home in Hyde Park. The food is good, the margaritas are solid, and it’s cool enough inside to help you forget about the sweltering heat outside.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Hunan Cuisine

From the team behind Lao Sze Chuan (and its many offspring) comes Hunan Cuisine. This large spot on the first floor of Chinatown Square focuses on spicy Hunan food. So while you won’t get the mouth-tinglingness of Sichuan food, you will still experience incredible levels of heat here. Order dishes like the steamed whole fish covered in peppers, fish head stew with silky pieces of tofu, and the sweet and spicy Hunan-style duck. The restaurant is great for groups, there are tables with lazy susans, and projections of dancing teddy bears on the wall to stare at in case the conversation hits a lull.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Miss Crispy Rice

Miss Crispy Rice is a sushi counter inside Wynwood’s Oasis specializing in crispy rice and hand rolls. Unlike the rest of the food vendors inside Oasis, you’ll need a reservation to eat here. There are around 10 hand rolls and about the same amount of crispy rice options, topped and stuffed with ingredients like scallops, uni, A5 wagyu, hamachi, and more. And—like this place's sister restaurant Mr. Omakase—it's all very good, with fresh ingredients and tender fish. But unlike Mr. Omakase, it's hard to have a very filling meal here. Portion sizes of both the crispy rice and hand rolls are small and there isn’t an omakase option, so you’ve got to order by the piece. Treat this more as a place for a light dinner and sake before a night out in Wynwood. Although you can supplement your meal by ordering from the adjacent concepts, Sushi OG (sushi rolls) and Papi Churro (churros and ice cream), both of which are also run by the Crispy Rice team.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy