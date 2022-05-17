ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Grand Republic Cocktail Club

By Bryan Kim
The Infatuation
 2 days ago

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Holy Basil At EEEEEATSCON

Everything about Holy Basil, a tiny takeout window inside a Downtown food court, is straightforward, particularly the menu. It’s filled with pad thai, green curry, and tom yum soup - all things that can be found on plenty of Thai menus around town. But to eat at Holy Basil, is like trying them for the first time. Every dish is herbaceous, pungent, and unabashedly spicy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Semma At EEEEEATSCON

NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Vegetarian highlights include a crispy uttappam filled with seasonal root vegetables, crunchy, chili-flecked Mangalore cauliflower, and a masala-potato-filled gunpowder dosa that tastes like cheese even though there’s none present. No meal at Semma would be quite right, however, without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the vat of tender venison drenched in a dark brown gravy that tastes like clove and smoke, as well as the Goanese oxtail made with ample amounts (i.e., just enough) green cardamom and cumin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lasita At EEEEEATSCON

Lasita doesn’t take reservations and doesn’t do formal table service. At this Filipino rotisserie/wine bar in Chinatown, there’s no pressure to make decisions, and you’re free to hang out as long as you want. Looking to drink biodynamic wine with a date and put some food in later if you feel like it? Go right ahead. Maybe you’re with four friends and haven’t eaten since breakfast. Head right to the host stand and order all the garlicky chicken, pork belly lechon, dips, and sauces your table has room for. At Lasita, the only rule is there are no rules, (though we do insist that you order the pancit). And those are always the best kinds of parties.
MANHATTAN, NY
Soban At EEEEEATSCON

Soban is one of the Best Restaurants in Koreatown, serving authentic Korean dishes and banchan that goes beyond most Korean restaurants in the area. There are 16 different side dishes here, from vinegar-y lotus root and shishitos to excellent boiled potatoes. When it comes to main courses, our favorite is the galbi jjim (short rib)—it’s simple, salty, and reminds us of really excellent beef stew. You'll find Soban at the Caviar Clubhouse.
MANHATTAN, NY
Mighties

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reggies On The Beach

Located on 63rd St. Beach in Woodlawn, Reggies on The Beach is part of the Reggies family known for their venues Rock Club and Music Joint. This beach version in Jackson Park follows the same model with daily musical acts—from rock bands to solo acoustic sets. They also have a short menu with bar bites like burgers and quesadillas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Do Eat

Do Eat has solved the two-person Korean BBQ conundrum. This little spot in Bridgeport is one of the only Korean BBQ restaurants where you can try a bunch of meats without an entire butcher’s case on your table. It’s also quite affordable.The kalbi-for-two includes short rib, bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, chicken, rice, and veggies for $38. Each table has a charcoal grill and a hood (so the small space doesn’t get super smoky) and the friendly servers will help your meal along without hovering. They don’t have it posted online, but if you wanted to reserve a grill instead of walking in, you can call the restaurant to make reservations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PLNT Burger

Started by a Top Chef alum, this first NYC location of PLNT Burger is ideal for vegans who don't have a lot of time to eat. They use Beyond Meat, dairy-free cheeses, and Schmidt's potato buns to make their burgers, and they also offer plant-based chicken, chili, and soft serve. The Beyond patties are slightly crispy and have a nice charred and smoky flavor, and, while PLNT Burger's salty herb potato wedges are a little mushy, you'll like them when paired with one of the dipping sauces. (We're partial to the spicy aioli.) The space here is small and feels more fast food than fast casual, so take your order to go and eat at nearby Union Square Park. Like any good chain that doesn't require a lot of real estate, we expect more of these to pop up in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
