Grand Republic Cocktail Club

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO