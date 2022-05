DOVER, DE (May 21, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports an increase in COVID-19 cases since the previous monthly COVID-19 update released on April 22, 2022. While COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delaware, hospitalizations and deaths remain significantly lower when compared to the winter surge. DPH continues to encourage Delawareans to get tested if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. Although there are no Delaware or federal government mask mandates, individuals are encouraged to mask in public indoor areas in Delaware. Delawareans are also reminded to get boosted to increase their individual protection against COVID-19. Staying up to date with your vaccinations is the best way to ensure your body is prepared to fight against severe cases of COVID-19.

