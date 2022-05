A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO