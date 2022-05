Click here to read the full article. Klarna’s partnership with Urbn just got bigger. The global retail bank, payments and shopping service has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Urbn brands to the U.S. having already found success across 11 European markets, including the U.K., Austria, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Italy, France, Portugal and Ireland. Through the expanded partnership, consumers will be able to use Klarna’s pay-in-four solution across Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People. Klarna shoppers can also purchase Bhldn items with the company’s payment option by shopping with Anthropologie.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO