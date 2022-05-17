ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

WANTED: Logan hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist injured

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
 4 days ago

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a bicyclist in Logan before driving off on Monday.

Logan City Police Department says the hit-and-run accident happened near the intersection of 1800 N. 600 W. around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the bicyclist was injured during the hit-and-run collision.

Authorities have captured the suspect’s vehicle on surveillance camera footage.

Officers are asking anyone who may recognize this vehicle or have information regarding the case to call the police at (435) 753-7555.

(Courtesy of Logan City Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

ABC4

