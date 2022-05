Marvel has revealed Ms. Marvel's actual powers in the upcoming Disney+ series. USA Today premiered a new featurette on the young hero. There's a lot of fun moments in the clip. But, what might draw more attention than anything is the fact that Ms. Marvel's powers are the "ability to manifest light." From the moment the first whispers about her powers getting changed hit the Internet, people have been looking for an explanation of exactly what was going on with this Disney+ show. Both Kevin Feige and the series creators have established that they went in a different direction to help strengthen her ties to Captain Marvel. After all, Kamala Khan's next big adventure in the MCU after Ms. Marvel will be The Marvels with her hero. So, with these light based powers, it will be interesting to see how the fandom reacts once the first episode of the series is upon us.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO