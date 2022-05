FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The small community of Monroeville is coming together after a family lost everything in a house fire, including their 6-year-old son. 6-year-old Rory McBride died in an accidental house fire on SR 101 in Monroeville, Indiana over the weekend. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has been in contact with the family and they shared some photos of the boy. They say he was a goofy, kind, loving little boy and they are devastated by the loss.

MONROEVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO