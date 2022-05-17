Anxiety 101: Therapy and medication

Related
Virginia starting COVID booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Providers across Virginia are expected to start offering COVID-19 boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds for the first time on Friday after the federal government finalized the new recommendation late Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia
Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia. Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday. All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Kim Faulkinbury...
CDC Map: More of Central Virginia ranks as medium
Virginia once again has several localities that rank as high for the first time since late March. Additionally, more cities and counties in Central Virginia are ranked as medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Too many kittens, not enough resources in Central Virginia
Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA said "Kitten Season" is problem animal shelters and care centers face annually. Cats typically reproduce with strong seasonal patterns — resulting in an influx of kittens roaming the streets every spring and summer. However, as the number of homeless kittens increases, the number of available foster parents traditionally remains steady.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Virginia farmers preparing for what sets up to be a sweet berry season
Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
This foster dad is helping children in Virginia
May is National Foster Care Month and CBS 6 has partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts to highlight ways to enrich the lives of children in foster care.
CDC: Highland and Augusta counties report ‘high’ COVID community levels
(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported two counties across southwest and central Virginia have seen an increase in COVID community levels. Augusta and Highland counties reported “high” levels on the dashboard. “The public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations and booster shots, as well as test for […]
locusmag.com
B&N Sued In Virginia
Anderson claims the court found “probable cause that the books… are obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors.” He seeks an injunction to stop B&N, and Virginia Beach schools, from selling or loaning those titles to minors without parental permission. This may not be the last such legal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Virginia reports more than 16,000 COVID cases this week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the commonwealth. From May 16-20, the Virginia Department of Health reported 16,473 COVID-19 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now at 15.6%. The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 3,157. Additional...
wfxrtv.com
Fastest-growing localities in Virginia
(STACKER) — Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
State agency says child dropped off at Virginia mental hospital in ‘very unsafe manner’
An investigation is underway after a police officer allegedly dropped off a child at a Virginia mental hospital without waiting for an employee in what the state’s behavioral health agency described as “a very unsafe manner."
Free CPR, AED classes taking place across southwest Virginia Saturday
(WFXR) — You never know when you may have to deal with an emergency, especially as we head into the summer season, which means it’s time to be prepared. As part of its sixth annual “Free CPR and AED Education Day,” Compress & Shock Foundation plans to hold classes across Virginia on Saturday, May 21 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposures
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Health officials are warning the public about possible exposures to a child with measles at two northern Virginia locations. The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that the unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel, but is now improving. Officials say people may have been exposed at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical […]
Youngkin discusses a plan to improve Virginia schools
Governor Glen Youngkin (R - Virginia) announced Thursday he was forming a bipartisan study group to improve Virginia's education system.
WDBJ7.com
Feds sue operator of Virginia dog breeding facility, seize beagles
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That’s according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS....
NBC 29 News
LEAP starting Thermalize Virginia campaign, supporting energy efficiency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program is encouraging families to go electric. It’s launching a new campaign called Thermalize Virginia. LEAP helps households understand their efficiency options. It connects homeowners with vetted contractors to get work done, and when possible, accesses and negotiates rebates and discounts.
cbs19news
MHS seniors launch petition calling for Virginia to remain in RGGI
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
Mystery mail? Virginia man receives cryptic postcards from unknown sender
After the first postcard arrived March, Mason Cox received four more in over a month. Each postmarked from a different state, but all from the same person - Molly Mae.
A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
Virginia has 'lowest expectations' for students in the country, state report says
Superintendent Jilian Balow issued the report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Rogstad Guidera.
WFXR
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.https://wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0