These were the most popular baby names for boys in Georgia last year

ATLANTA — The annual list of the country’s most popular baby boy names is now out and one name flooded the hospitals in Georgia last year.

Noah topped the list for the Peach State.

This is the first time that Noah has been the most popular name on the list for Georgia since the Social Security Administration started releasing it in 1997. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards, according to The Associated Press.

With Noah claiming the No. 1 spot, Liam dropped to the second-most popular boy name for Georgia.

Here is the top 10 list of baby boy names in Georgia for 2021:

Noah (649 babies) Liam (577 babies) William (548 babies) Elijah (504 babies) James (450 babies) Oliver (364 babies) Asher (349 babies) John (340 babies) Lucas (332 babies) Henry (331 babies)

