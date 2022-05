ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a new effort to reduce light pollution in order to help birds safely migrate. The DEC announced on May 20 that buildings owned or managed by New York State will be shutting off any non-essential outdoor lighting each night as part of the “Lights Out” initiative. The initiative will run during spring migration through May 31, as well as fall migration, from August 15 to November 15.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO