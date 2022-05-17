ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Large sand hole on Outer Banks beach left unattended

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is about two homes on the Outer Banks falling into the ocean. It aired on May 10, 2022. Playing in the sand is a fun way to experience the beach, but even that can go too far, sometimes....

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outer Banks photographer captures home collapses in Rodanthe

RODANTHE, N.C. — On May 10, two unoccupied homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in Rodanthe during a coastal storm. Jenni Koontz, a photographer in Avon, was one of the very first people to capture images of the homes as they fell. "I'd been watching these homes for a...
RODANTHE, NC
travelawaits.com

Outer Banks Town Warns Beachgoers To Stop Doing This One Thing

With the summer beach season fast approaching, one North Carolina coastal town is sounding the alarm over a danger many people never think about. “I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back,” the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted on its Facebook page. “Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous.”
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Worrell 1000 competitors land on Hatteras Island

The 13 Worrell 1000 competitors made an impressive landing near ORV Ramp 49 in Frisco on Thursday afternoon, May 19, on one of the final legs of their race up the Eastern Seaboard to the Virginia Beach finish line. The teams departed Atlantic Beach, NC, on Thursday morning to start...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
coastobx.com

A lifeline for Hatteras Island

The new “Jug Handle Bridge’ moves storm-damaged N.C. 12 over the Pamlico Sound. For years, the ocean has been trying to reclaim a stretch of the only road connecting Hatteras Island to the rest of the world. Now she can have it. The long-awaited “Jug Handle Bridge” bypasses...
HATTERAS, NC
big945.com

Salt spray damage effecting Currituck County following recent Nor’easter

Have you noticed your trees and shrubs are starting to brown, and you’re worried something might be killing them? If you’ve seen the browning in the past week, (May 16th-May 20th of 2022), there’s a good chance the damage is from salt spray. After the early May Nor’easter, we’ve seen excessive browning of trees and shrubs here in Currituck, especially along the sound. What makes this damage worse than past storms, seems to be the dry spring period, coupled with the 5-day period of sustained 20+ mph winds and relatively low rainfall. Previously, similar storm conditions have been documented as recently as 2006 in New England1, and damage was most severe on evergreens2.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
13newsnow.com

Worrell 1000 touches down in Kill Devil Hills, final leg looms

"It's gonna be a total relief, finally we can relax. There's so much stress with keeping the thing rolling, it's what we're here for." Team Rudees member and Worrell 1000 legend Randy Smyth has his eyes on the finish. The iconic catamaran race has not been kind to sailors in 2022, the natural conditions battling the competitors every step of the way.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

Families enjoy outdoor activities, beat the heat

NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures, at their height, felt like the upper 90s Saturday afternoon. However, the unseasonable heat this weekend did not stop families and friends from having a great time at Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk. “The weather, it’s a little hot but every now and again,...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#The Holes#Lifeguards#Crabs#Endangered Sea Turtles
WTVR-TV

New rule gives cruise ship passengers more rights to refunds

NORFOLK, Va. -- During the pandemic, a lot of cruise customers were left in the same boat, losing thousands of dollars for trips that never happened. As of April, there is a new rule that's better protecting passengers. People are now going to have more rights to refunds if their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
islandfreepress.org

Oregon Inlet currently unnavigable to vessels

On May 18, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District (USACE) performed a condition survey of the Federal Navigation Project at Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, in response to the weather system that the entire North Carolina coast was subjected to the week of May 8, 2022. The Oregon Inlet...
OREGON STATE
13News Now

Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy