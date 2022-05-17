Pusha T REACTS To G.O.O.D. Music 2016 Performance

6ix9ine thinks Nicki Minaj acted a little out-of-pocket when she threatened to delay her album if she didn't get the right push for her new video for "We Go Up." On Tuesday (April 19), Nicki Minaj hit up Twitter with a rallying cry for her 24.9 million followers, but 6ix9ine made it known that he sees her call to action as a bit of a "threat" to her most loyal fans, the Barbz. 6ix9ine feels like it probably wasn't such a great idea for Nicki to do such a thing. He not only mentioned Nicki by name, but also appears to make reference to his ongoing back-and-forth with Minaj's "We Go Up" collaborator, Fivio Foreign, and Fivio's claims that he should be considered the new King of New York.

