Pilot project will add electric vehicle chargers at 8 state parks, including Cove Palisades, Prineville Reservoir

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Electric vehicle charging is coming to the Oregon State Park system. Starting this summer and over the next year, Level 2 EV chargers will be installed in selected state parks as part of a pilot project created by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Adopt a Charger.

The agreement between OPRD and AAC allows fundraising and donations to cover the installation of the chargers and includes an option for the electricity costs to be sponsored by a donor for up to three years.

Legislation passed in 2021, House Bill 2290 , directs OPRD to allow planning and installation of public EV charging stations in parking spaces at state parks. The OPRD and AAC agreement reflects the intent and direction outlined in the legislation.

Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer and automotive technology company, is working with AAC to donate the installation design, construction costs and EV chargers as part of its Rivian Waypoints charging network. Rivian Waypoints can provide up to 25 miles of range every hour of charging and are equipped with a J1772 plug, making them compatible with every electric vehicle on the market. In addition, Entec Polymers has offered to sponsor the cost of electricity through its partnership with AAC for a limited time.

“Beyond helping reduce global and local pollution, including greenhouse gasses, state parks need to be accessible to everyone,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD Director. “Looking ahead, electric vehicles will become more and more common, and rather than wait for someone else to fill all the charging gaps, we want to do our part.”

“I can think of no better way to commemorate 100 years of state park service in 2022 than to set up us up to serve people even better for the next hundred, and am grateful to the donors for making it happen,” Sumption added.

“The AAC goal is to introduce zero emission tourism in Oregon, and inspire visitors of all ages to consider the impact of their decisions on the environment,” said Kitty Adams Hoksbergen, executive director of AAC. “I am grateful to everyone at OPRD for proactively planning and offering EV charging at state parks, and to Rivian for their generosity in making it happen. Thanks to Entec for sponsoring the electrical usage so EV motorists can charge their vehicles fee-free during the pilot.”

“OPRD’s commitment to service is a principle we share and look forward to contributing to in this pilot,” said Trent Warnke, Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions at Rivian. “For Rivian, electrifying adventure is something we’re inspired to do thoughtfully, especially when working off the beaten path.”

"Giving back to the community is embedded in Entec Polymers’ DNA, and sustainability has always been a large part of what we do and who we are," said Steve Tomaszewski, Senior Vice President & General Manager. "Partnering with Adopt a Charger and Rivian to support EV charging stations at Oregon State Parks allows us to advance the electrification of transportation and to make a difference in the communities that we serve."

The tentative list of the pilot project sites: L.L. Stub Stewart State Park; Banks-Vernonia State Trail; Rooster Rock State Park; Silver Falls State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park; Prineville Reservoir State Park; Cape Lookout State Park; and William M. Tugman State Park. This list may change as the project progresses.

OPRD manages 255 parks statewide ( https://stateparks.oregon.gov/ ) to provide and protect outstanding natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites for the enjoyment and education of present and future generations.

AAC ( https://adoptacharger.org/ ) is a nationwide 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to raise awareness of electric vehicles by providing charging stations at scenic, cultural and civic destinations.

Rivian ( http://rivian.com ) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation as part of its mission — Keep The World Adventurous Forever.

Entec Polymers ( https://www.entecpolymers.com/ ) is the largest distribution channel of the Ravago group. They are engaged in the distribution of recycled and recyclable polymers for many diverse markets and act as the driving force behind the material solutions for many major automotive OEMs and Tier 1 Manufacturers across the Americas and beyond. Its mission is to lead and inspire collaboration for a sustainable future by investing resources in emerging markets, including e-mobility.

