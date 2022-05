Extensive paving has taken place at the John Henry Historical Park in Talcott. This project comes after the Summers County Commission approved a bid from AAA Paving and Sealing at an April meeting. Prior to approving a vendor, the commission reviewed multiple bids. According to Mike Cales, the Park Director, Commissioners Kula, Saunders, and Gore were integral to the project. Cales said, "He [Kula] took the bull by the horns" for the project. Rick Moorefield, the former Park Director, also applauded the County Commission saying, "Our County Commissioners led by Commissioner Kula led the way," on the project. The project includes the...

