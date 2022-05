Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery An area of showers and thunderstorms are currently over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania and are tracking east. These storms will intensify later this afternoon and evening as they pass through southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The primary threats from these storms are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO