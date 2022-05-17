ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Retiring State Senator is Running For Olmsted County Board Seat

By Andy Brownell
 2 days ago
Rochester State Senator Dave Senjem is retiring from the State Legislature but not from politics. The two-week filing period for candidates seeking public offices in Minnesota's general election in November opened today and Senjem was among the first in the Rochester area to put his name on the list. He is...

ELECTIONS
