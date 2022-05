The Sulphur Springs Middle school and High School bands had their final public performance of the year on Tuesday, May 3 at the High School auditorium. The three grades from the Middle School arrived on stage first to play their selected pieces. The band instructors do amazing work with these students. The dynamic change from the start of the year till the end is just fantastic. Between the two campuses the staff is doing very well to develop from an early age.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO