Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a garage Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers were sent to a home located at 3410 38th St. N. around 1:20 p.m. after authorities received a call about “a suspicious circumstance,” the agency said in a news release.

No other details are available at this time.

