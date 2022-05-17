Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a garage Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Officers were sent to a home located at 3410 38th St. N. around 1:20 p.m. after authorities received a call about “a suspicious circumstance,” the agency said in a news release.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.
