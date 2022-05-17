ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
The body of a man was found in the garage of a home located at 3410 38th St. N. in St. Petersburg around 1:20 Tuesday, according to police. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a garage Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers were sent to a home located at 3410 38th St. N. around 1:20 p.m. after authorities received a call about “a suspicious circumstance,” the agency said in a news release.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

Man charged with murder in Dade City shooting

DADE CITY — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a man dead and two children injured. Demetrius Roberts, who was arrested Thursday on charges of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, now also faces a murder charge, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday.
DADE CITY, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Crews recover body of 22-year-old swimmer off Johns Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The body of a missing Virginia man was located Friday morning off Johns Pass in the Gulf of Mexico. Ritvik Dammoju, 22, and three other people went out Wednesday evening and, at some point, began struggling to swim, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The four were said to be about a football field west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sheriff’s detectives investigate man’s fatal shooting

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday night. Sheriff’s officials said they were summoned to the 8500 block of Pinehurst Drive, which is in the Town ‘N’ Country area, just before 9 p.m. Thursday to investigate the sound of gun shots. When deputies arrived, they found a dead man. He had gunshot wounds to his upper body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

