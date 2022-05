JACKSON, Wyo. — At the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club Hall of Fame induction banquet in 2018, guests heard numerous joyful anecdotes about the early days of skiing in Jackson Hole, many of which shared a common setting: Snow King Mountain. Many members of the Class of 2018—from professional snowboarder and entrepreneur Rob Kingwill to the “father of Snow King” Neil Rafferty, who built its first rope tow—grew up, literally or figuratively, with Snow King Mountain. In their acceptance speeches, many inductees, like Andy Chambers, recalled fondly how the Jackson Hole Ski Club (JHSC) and Snow King Mountain created a close-knit community for Jackson families: kids walking together from school to the mountain for training, families and friends skiing together on weekends, and Club potlucks throughout each season that brought people together outside the old ski shelter.

