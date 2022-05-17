This Week with Bob Mueller: May 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton’s Truth in Sentencing bill has become law but without the signature of Governor Bill Lee .
Speaker Sexton also supports half a billion dollars in state funds to help with the construction of a new Titans stadium.How funding for new Titans stadium is shaping up
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns and inflation prices, Tennessee is poised for a record year of tourism .
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he’s making combating inflation his number one priority.Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom
These stores and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0