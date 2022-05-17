ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Week with Bob Mueller: May 15, 2022

By Bob Mueller
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton’s Truth in Sentencing bill has become law but without the signature of Governor Bill Lee .

Speaker Sexton also supports half a billion dollars in state funds to help with the construction of a new Titans stadium.

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns and inflation prices, Tennessee is poised for a record year of tourism .

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he’s making combating inflation his number one priority.

These stores and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .

Community Policy