Graduating College at 41 and Boeing…Here I Come

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the age of 41, Steve Sykes is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in...

FAA clears United’s Boeing 777s to return to sky

United says it will gradually rollout the aircraft this month. The Federal Aviation Administration has given the okay for 52 of United Airlines Boeing 777s to return to the air for the first time since they were grounded following an engine failure in February 2021. United says it plans to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
United Airlines expects Boeing 777s to return to service next week

CHICAGO (Reuters) – United Airlines said on Tuesday its Boeing 777 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines are expected to return to service next week. Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued the final paperwork for the wide-body jets, which were grounded after a United flight to Honolulu suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing in February 2021 in Denver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing’s third launch attempt nears for embattled Starliner spacecraft

On Thursday, aerospace company Boeing is set to conduct a critical test flight of its new passenger spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner — a mission that will launch the gumdrop-shaped capsule to the International Space Station without any people on board. It’s a flight that Boeing desperately needs to go well after a long journey to the launchpad that’s been marked by numerous failures, false starts, and lengthy delays.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Watch Boeing launch its Starliner space capsule in do-over flight

Thursday afternoon, Boeing is slated to launch its passenger spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner, to the International Space Station for the second time without people on board. The mission, called OFT-2, is part of an elaborate dress rehearsal that will help pave the way for people to ride on the vehicle in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing could have chosen anywhere in the US. Sen. Warner tells 7News why it chose Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia is gaining yet another major company headquarters: Boeing. Boeing currently ranks 54th in Fortune 500 companies. “I started pitching the Boeing leadership over a year ago,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner told 7News Reporter Nick Minock during an interview in Warner’s Senate Office on Capitol Hill. “And I think, obviously they already got a huge presence here. But the fact that Virginia successfully recruited other corporate leaders like Northrop Grumman, like Nestle's, like Amazon, it really helps make the case. We've got great quality of life, we’re a pro-business state. We've got great schools. So, I was very pleased near the end of last year when the leadership of Boeing said, we're coming to Virginia. It took a few months for them to make that announcement public. But I think it's one more success story that we've been building on literally for a decade-plus.”
VIRGINIA STATE

