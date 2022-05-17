Graduating College at 41 and Boeing…Here I Come

WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia is gaining yet another major company headquarters: Boeing. Boeing currently ranks 54th in Fortune 500 companies. “I started pitching the Boeing leadership over a year ago,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner told 7News Reporter Nick Minock during an interview in Warner’s Senate Office on Capitol Hill. “And I think, obviously they already got a huge presence here. But the fact that Virginia successfully recruited other corporate leaders like Northrop Grumman, like Nestle's, like Amazon, it really helps make the case. We've got great quality of life, we’re a pro-business state. We've got great schools. So, I was very pleased near the end of last year when the leadership of Boeing said, we're coming to Virginia. It took a few months for them to make that announcement public. But I think it's one more success story that we've been building on literally for a decade-plus.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO