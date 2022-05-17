ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Community Health Survey

 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is conducting a community health survey.

It takes five minutes to complete and your answers will “directly impact health priorities for community action.”

Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SKCSW3H

