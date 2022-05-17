ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Pick the Right School for Your Child with Special Needs

By MetroKids Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents want the best education possible for their children. But when you parent a child with special needs, deciding which school will best support your son or daughter’s needs is not easy. We spoke with educational planning experts who specialize in understanding the academic and social-emotional needs of neurodiverse children for...

Fox News

Parents are 'sleeping giants' who will fix American education

The strangest thing about the debate over parents’ roles and rights in their children’s education is that there is a debate at all. As former teachers ourselves, we know firsthand that nothing is more valuable to a classroom or school – let alone to individual students – than parental involvement. Of course they should have access to instructional materials teachers use in class. Of course parents should decide when and how morally complicated issues are introduced into the classroom – if at all.
NBC News

‘There’s no way to hide history’: Teachers react to Georgia law limiting discussion of race

In Georgia, Black educators are disheartened. They are insulted. Most of all, they are mad. A new law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, restricts teachers from teaching students about race and racism. According to the text of HB 1084, this includes any discussions that “the United States of America is fundamentally racist,” “any other form of race scapegoating or race stereotyping,” or “espousing personal political beliefs.” The law “prevents divisive concepts and ideologies from invading the classroom” and removes “obscene materials” from school libraries.
TheConversationAU

Kids don't vote but teachers and parents sure do – what are the parties offering on schools?

The 2022 election campaign has not exactly been a policy fest. And one critical area we have heard very little about is schools. This is surprising and concerning. Not only have schools and students weathered two years of disruptions under COVID, but the sector faces serious issues, including a drop in student performance, teacher retention, inequity particularly for marginalised groups and ongoing funding issues dating back a decade. There has been speculation the Coalition is hesitant to campaign on schools because education minister, Alan Tudge is currently in career limbo (and has been limiting his public appearances). Meanwhile, Labor’s education...
Fortune

Most college students work while in school, but the jobs aren’t equal

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With the teenage unemployment rate near a record low, it’s clear that the current strong labor market and lingering effects of the pandemic are drawing many young people into the workforce. While some are forgoing college altogether to take advantage of favorable job opportunities, many are working while pursuing a degree: Education technology provider Everfi surveyed over 18,000 students who took an online course about paying for college, and 56% of them said that they planned to pay at least part of their tuition and expenses by working while in school.
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Paid for Grades’ rewards local students for improvement

May 19, 2022 - Students from three area high schools start their summer breaks with an extra $500 in spending money thanks to an innovative initiative that rewards educational improvement. With funding from Chargebacks911, Paid for Grades rewards high school freshmen with $500 for improving their reading skills and grade-point average. During a ceremony at Hollins High School Wednesday night, 123 Hollins, Lakewood and Boca Ciega students received their checks and recognition. The 123 ninth-graders that completed the program mark the largest class in the initiative’s 10-year history. Paid for Grades also rewards those that support the students, as their mentors receive $400, and their respective schools get $100 for each student that completes the program. The Pinellas Education Foundation awarded $123,000 this year. The program is privately funded by Monica Eaton-Cardone and Tampa Bay-based fintech company, Chargebacks911. Paid for Grades has provided over $1 million to area students, teachers and schools over the last decade.
Phys.org

New model could improve matches between students and schools

For the majority of students in the U.S., residential addresses determine which public elementary, middle, or high school they attend. But with an influx of charter schools and state-funded voucher programs for private schools, as well as a growing number of cities that let students apply to public schools across the district (regardless of zip code), the admissions process can turn into a messy game of matchmaking.
