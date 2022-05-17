How to Pick the Right School for Your Child with Special Needs

May 19, 2022 - Students from three area high schools start their summer breaks with an extra $500 in spending money thanks to an innovative initiative that rewards educational improvement. With funding from Chargebacks911, Paid for Grades rewards high school freshmen with $500 for improving their reading skills and grade-point average. During a ceremony at Hollins High School Wednesday night, 123 Hollins, Lakewood and Boca Ciega students received their checks and recognition. The 123 ninth-graders that completed the program mark the largest class in the initiative’s 10-year history. Paid for Grades also rewards those that support the students, as their mentors receive $400, and their respective schools get $100 for each student that completes the program. The Pinellas Education Foundation awarded $123,000 this year. The program is privately funded by Monica Eaton-Cardone and Tampa Bay-based fintech company, Chargebacks911. Paid for Grades has provided over $1 million to area students, teachers and schools over the last decade.

