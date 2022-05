The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion kicked off on May 3 with a whole lot of drama. And it wasn’t just this season’s drama that got rehashed. While fighting with Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice brought up how Melissa and Joe befriended Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita and turned them against her, after joining the show many many years ago. But host Andy Cohen refused to let the ladies rehash old quarrels. Even so, it became evident pretty quickly that Teresa never got over Melissa and Joe joining the show (shocker).

TV SHOWS ・ 18 DAYS AGO