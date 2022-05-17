ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff warns callers pretending to be deputies

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – It happens more often than you might think – people falling victim to scams involving callers pretending to be law enforcement. And, it’s happening in Middle Tennessee.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is now warning people about a phone scam circulating. They said they have gotten several complaints in the last 24 hours where someone is calling people and pretending to be a deputy asking for money.

Scam Alert: Property assessors office warns of scam in Davidson County

The caller claims the person has failed to appear in court for jury duty or has failed to pay a citation. Investigators said in one incident the scammer told a woman she owed $3,500 for three active warrants that included contempt of court. Then, the caller demanded the victim to send money using a pay app like Zelle.

The Sheriff’s Office said these calls aren’t real. Law enforcement will never directly, in person or by phone, ask for money for any court or traffic offenses.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

They encourage you to report any calls like this to your local law enforcement.

