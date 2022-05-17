ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiger Woods backs PGA Tour and criticises Phil Mickelson comments

By Ewan Murray at Southern Hills
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Vw1W_0fhG8P6900
Tiger Woods plays a shot during a practice round before the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It was far from a full-on attack. Nonetheless, Tiger Woods delivered more than enough veiled criticism of Phil Mickelson for onlookers to be left in little doubt that the 15-time major champion has little sympathy for his old adversary’s predicament. Mickelson will miss this week’s US PGA Championship , where he was due to appear as the defending champion, as the fallout from comments relating to Saudi Arabia and a breakaway tour continue.

Woods admitted he had not contacted Mickelson since the latter stepped away from golf in late February. Comments by Woods in firm defence of golf’s existing ecosystem are in stark contrast to the approach of Mickelson, who accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and claimed he sought “leverage” via the Saudis.

Related: Jack Nicklaus says he turned down $100m to be face of Saudi-backed golf tour

“He has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going,” said Woods of Mickelson. “I have my viewpoint how I see the game of golf. I’ve supported the Tour and my foundation has run events on the Tour for a number of years. I just think that what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] have done in starting the Tour, breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in 1968 … I just think there’s a legacy to that. I’ve been playing out here for a couple of decades and I think there’s a legacy to it. I still think that the Tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity.

“I understand different viewpoints but I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There’s plenty of money out here. The Tour is growing. But it’s just like any other sport. It’s like tennis. You have to go out there and earn it. You’ve got to go out there and play for it. We have opportunity to go ahead and do it. It’s just not guaranteed up front.”

Mickelson is widely believed to have signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments, which will stage a $25m event in Hertfordshire next month. That Woods was choosing his words wisely was made clear when he was asked about Mickelson’s non-appearance at Southern Hills. “It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” he said.

“Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and committed to the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against. He has taken some personal time and we all understand that. I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run, should be run, there has been a lot of disagreement there. But as we all know, as a professional, we miss him being out here.”

Related: ‘Seriously misguided’: Amnesty angry at Greg Norman’s comments on Khashoggi

Speaking before Woods, Rory McIlroy was candid about the significance of the Saudi disruption plan. “Greg [Norman] and everyone behind it are very determined,” McIlroy said. “I think we’re just going to have to see how it plays out.

“Guys are going to make decisions. Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.” McIlroy branded Mickelson’s US PGA no-show “unfortunate” and “sad”. The two-time PGA champion added: “This should be a celebration, right?”

Woods and McIlroy will be in each other’s company for rounds one and two in Tulsa, which suggests the PGA of America’s top brass are trying to, even briefly, shift golf’s narrative. Jordan Spieth, who needs this major to complete a career grand slam, makes up the threesome.

Woods insists he is in better physical condition than at the Masters, which marked his first tournament appearance since involvement in a serious car crash last February. “I feel like I can [win it], definitely,” he said when asked whether victory is feasible. “I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday and I’ll be ready.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Phil Mickelson continues to pay a heavy price for chasing Saudi payday

In his newly published and excellent book Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry, Bob Harig describes the scene in the scoring tent at the conclusion of the 2002 US PGA Championship. That Rich Beem makes no worse than a bogey at the 72nd hole ensures a surprise one-stoke victory over Tiger Woods. Fred Funk looks on, bemused, as Woods bellows: “Yes.” Prompted to clarify his obscure outburst, Woods says: “That’s Rich Beem one, Phil Mickelson zero.”
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
FanSided

John Daly’s PGA Championship outfit has to be seen to be believed

John Daly showed up to the first round of the PGA Championship in an outfit so blindingly brilliant he already won, no matter how he played. John Daly’s best golfing days may be behind him but he’s never been better dressed. He finished the first round of the PGA Championship a respectable +2 but he was sitting firmly atop the drip leaderboard with a neon green polo and a pair of brightly colored pants in a Mexican Día de los Muertos motif.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Pga Championship#The Pga Tour#Saudis#The Pga Of America
The Spun

John Daly Is Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship. Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth. While there's...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Phil was not missed’: Former champ speaks out about PGA Champions Dinner

There were many reasons why Dave Stockton wanted to win the Masters, but near the top of the list: annual entrée to the coveted Champions Dinner at Augusta National. “In my case, if I would have won in ’74 when I should have, when [Gary] Player beat me, I could listen to Byron Nelson or I could listen to Sam Snead or I could listen to whoever was there, and I wouldn’t have to say anything but I’d be getting a bunch of knowledge,” Stockton said Wednesday from Southern Hills, site of the 104th PGA Championship.
GOLF
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter offers incredible gesture to upset golf fan at PGA Championship

Ian Poulter generously arranged for a spectator and her friends to gain access to the first round of the PGA Championship, after they were let down for their tickets. Poulter told the story on Instagram when he saw a lady upset in his hotel reception because her tickets hadn't arrived from the third party site they were purchased from.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To John Daly's Performance

With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too. Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods calls out Scott Van Pelt for fashion faux pas

It’s been a big week for Tiger Woods. The golf legend gritted and grinded (and add another -ed verb) to make the PGA cut on Friday with a one-under 69 at Southern Hills. On a week that made Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler look like mere mortals, Woods made shot after shot on the second-round back-nine to survive and advance into the weekend.
GOLF
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy