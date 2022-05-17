‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to St. Louis this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is coming to the Fabulous FOX Theatre this fall. There are over 60 locations across the US hosting one of these events.

Tickets for the interactive game show go on sale this Friday . Guests will be able to try out to go on stage and play to win.

People going to the show need to register to be a guest on stage three hours before it starts. They may be selected as contestants. You will need to be at least 18-years-old and have a valid photo ID.

What is it like? Check out this description from the show’s promotion team:

“One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.” Wheel of Fortune LIVE website

VIP tickets are also available . They include fast-pass registration, merchandise, access to the lounge, and exclusive photo ops.

