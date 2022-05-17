ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to St. Louis this fall

By Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is coming to the Fabulous FOX Theatre this fall. There are over 60 locations across the US hosting one of these events.

Tickets for the interactive game show go on sale this Friday . Guests will be able to try out to go on stage and play to win.

People going to the show need to register to be a guest on stage three hours before it starts. They may be selected as contestants. You will need to be at least 18-years-old and have a valid photo ID.

What is it like? Check out this description from the show’s promotion team:

“One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.”

VIP tickets are also available . They include fast-pass registration, merchandise, access to the lounge, and exclusive photo ops.

New hotel opens in historic downtown St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new hotel opened in downtown St. Louis - giving hope to the industry after the pandemic. “The historic value for one was one of the reasons that they chose this building,” Antoinette Fisher said, referring to the historic Shell building in downtown St. Louis. “This will be the first property that they have in the Missouri area.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2 checks out the Florissant neighborhood

FLORISSANT, Mo. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in the Florissant neighborhood!. There is a lot of good food to eat. FOX 2 visited Old Town Donuts, Hendel’s, Made. by Lia, and the Knights of Columbus Food Trucks. Florissant has also found ways to give back through Sew...
FLORISSANT, MO
Dog’s intuition helped nudge St. Louis area pregnant woman to visit doctor

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A local woman is glad she trusted her pet’s intuition. Aisha Taylor of Granite City said her foster dog Jack recently started nudging her pregnant belly. Concerned about Jack’s behavior, Taylor decided to go to the hospital. It turns out her baby’s heartbeat...
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen in Webster Groves under new ownership

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen (34 S. Old Orchard)—a local gathering place in Webster Groves known for its Cajun specialties, Memphis-style BBQ and Cajun specialties (“Beale Street meets Bourbon Street”), folksy atmosphere, live music, and “Southern Roadhouse Hospitality”—changed hands yesterday morning. “Yes, I sold...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
