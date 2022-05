The #3 ranked Fishers Tigers Varsity Baseball team (20-6/11-1) jumped out to an early 6-1 lead after the 1st inning, but eventually lost to #10 Columbus North Bulldogs 8-7. The Tigers had a monstrous 1st inning, scoring 6 runs on 4 hits, 2 errors, and a walk. Jack Brown had an RBI single to score Joey Brenczewski, who had singled to leadoff the inning. Brown would score when Dom Oliverio reached on an error. Gavin Clayton delivered a 2-out, 2-run double, and Huey Dunn followed with a 2-out, 2-run single.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO