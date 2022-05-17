ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Man Arrested For Possessing Obscene Child Pornography, Police Say

 4 days ago
Andrew Cohen Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A 20-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged on a warrant for his involvement in child pornography.

The arrest of Andrew Cohen, of Norwalk, took place in Norwalk on Sunday, May 15, at his home.

In June of 2021, the FBI referred an investigation involving child pornography to the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit. According to the FBI, Cohen was suspected of sharing videos online of very young children engaged in sexual acts, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

Information that was discovered during the investigation led to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed at Cohen’s residence in Sept. 2021 where digital evidence was seized, Gulino said.

Forensic examinations were performed on the evidence and a number of videos containing child pornography were located, she added.

The examination led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Cohen on Monday, May 9.

Arrangements were being made via Cohen’s attorney for his surrender to the Norwalk Police when on Sunday, a medical call to the Cohen residence led to his arrest, Gulino said.

He was charged with promoting a minor in an obscene performance and illegal possession of child pornography.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

