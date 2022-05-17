Anaya Barney to join CCU women’s basketball team

CONWAY, S.C. – A former 5A Iowa Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) standout and Northern Iowa student-athlete Anaya Barney will join the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball program for the 2022-23 season, head coach Kevin Pederson announced on Tuesday.



Prior to joining the Northern Iowa Panthers in 2021-22, the 5′ 10″ guard was a three-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State selection (2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21) for the Cedar Falls Tigers. She was also a four-time All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, including being tabbed the 2020-21 Mississippi Division Player of the Year.



“We are very excited to announce the addition of Anaya Barney to our Coastal Carolina family. We believe she has a chance to be a very impactful player for us over the next four years,” said Pederson. “Anaya is a very skilled guard with great length and athletic ability. She is a strong student in the classroom and a young lady with great balance in her life that will be a great representation of our program on and off the court.”



The Cedar Falls, Iowa native, started all 90 games across four seasons for Cedar Falls HS. She led all Class 5A players as a senior with 503 points, 209 rebounds, 57 blocks, 186 field goals made, 394 field goals attempted, 132 three-point attempts, 92 free throws made, 118 free throws attempted, and 161 defensive rebounds. Barney finished her career with the second-most total points in program history with 1,455 points, along with 556 rebounds, 272 assists, 205 steals, and 185 blocks.



Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.