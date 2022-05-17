ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Punch is Sending This San Angelo Man to Prison for the Next 5 Years

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a cop in the face last August.

According to court documents, on May 16, Steven Skeen, 32, was sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer.

Skeen was originally arrested for the charge on Aug. 30, 2021 after police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center to assist Shannon Security.

When the officers arrived, they learned that Skeen was being uncooperative and refused to reveal his identity. At one point an officer stepped towards Skeen to ask him for his ID and Skeen responded with a closed fist to the mouth.

The punch caused the officer, in full uniform and badge, to bleed from the mouth.

Skeen was arrested on that day for assaulting a police officer and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $40,000 and he remains in the jail as of May 17. He was also booked for GOB possession of a controlled substance.

Skeen was indicted for the charge in Oct. 2021. He will now spend the next five years in prison. He will get the credit for time served.

San Angelo, TX
