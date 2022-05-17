ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

HIGH PARK FIRE UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations still underway, blaze passes 1,500 acres

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
 4 days ago
An aerial photo shows the High Park fire burning in Teller County on Thursday. Courtesy Photo BLM 

Firefighters are expecting slightly better conditions Tuesday at the High Park fire that has consumed 1,572 acres in Teller County west of Cripple Creek.

Winds are expected to be slightly less gusty compared to Monday when they reached 25 mph, said Rachael Hohl, a spokeswoman with the fire. Tuesday winds are expected to be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, she said. Those winds are expected to drive fire expansion.

The grasses, trees and other fuels are still critically dry, despite a bit of rain that fell on the fire on Monday, according to a fire report on InciWeb, a federal information hub for large fires.

A map of the High Park fire containment. Courtesy InciWeb

The fire is 37% contained on its northern and western sides, the portion of the fire closest to the Navajo Mountain Mesa and Cripple Creek Ranches subdivisions, federal maps show.

A federal Type 1 Incident Management Team is managing the fire with 279 personnel and three Type 1 and two Type 2 helicopters. Type 1 helicopters are larger.

Incident team members and local officials are scheduled to hold a town hall about the fire 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cripple Creek Victor High School. Questions such as how long the fire may burn will be addressed at that meeting, Hohl said.

Mandatory evacuations for the Lakemoor subdivision is still in place and an interactive map is available here.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

