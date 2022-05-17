After 2 years of cancellations, Territory Days returns

Old Colorado City was once the stuff of a John Wayne movie.

Tucked between what is now Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, the tiny town was then known as Colorado City, and it was rife with gambling dens, brothels and saloons. American Indian encampments dotted the landscape, cowboys trotted around on their steeds and Laura Bell McDaniel was a madam with street cred.

If you go

What: Territory Days

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (May 27), 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday (May 28), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday (May 29)

Where: Old Colorado City, Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets

Price: Free; 344-8537, shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days

Founded in 1859, Colorado City operated as the territorial capital and center for wealth in Colorado for a short time due to the gold pouring out of Cripple Creek. This was the first stop for miners on their way down the mountain, where they blew their newly acquired wealth on hedonistic pastimes.

And we celebrate its rich history every year with Territory Days, when the free Memorial Day weekend festival spreads down Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets.

"This is a celebration of the original territorial capital of Colorado, and everything that went along with it," said Jim Wear, Pro Promotions president and Territory Days organizer.

You can still see part of the history today, if you stroll through Bancroft Park in the heart of Old Colorado City. The old Garvin cabin, built by Dr. Charles Garvin in 1859, operated as the territorial capital building, until government types from Washington, D.C., came for a visit. They eyeballed the rudimentary cabin before heading up the road to Denver, where folks there showed off a more grandiose building, and told the D.C. group they'd give it up to become the state capital.

Some years later, in 1917, Colorado City's history came to an end, when it was annexed by Colorado Springs.

This year's event is particularly important to Wear, as it's the first festival since 2019 that hasn't been canceled due to the pandemic.

"Two years of cancellations is almost like starting over," Wear said. "We’ve got a full schedule of bands, a full complement of vendors, features and entertainment. We're looking forward to having what will look like a traditional, regular Territory Days."

Attendees can expect all the music, homemade craft vendors, festival food and beer garden adventures from yesteryear. Slight changes include more space for spectators in Bancroft Park due to renovations over the last three years, and an expanded kids zone.

As always, parking could be a struggle. Visitors are encouraged to use the free shuttle running from Coronado High School throughout the weekend. Or ride your own bike or a bike from PikeRide, an electric bike share. The nonprofit will offer free bike valet for all bike users, and if you ride a PikeRide to the bike valet tent, your ride will end for free.

Wear loves the festival for its volumes of free entertainment on three stages.

"It's not like most of your music festivals, which are hundreds of dollars for a ticket," he said. "If you can get yourself down there, you don’t have to spend a dime. There is no other festival in this area that delivers the number and types of vendors and bands that Territory Days does."