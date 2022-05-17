ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

After 2 years of cancellations, Territory Days returns

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Zbk_0fhG44Sr00

Old Colorado City was once the stuff of a John Wayne movie.

Tucked between what is now Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, the tiny town was then known as Colorado City, and it was rife with gambling dens, brothels and saloons. American Indian encampments dotted the landscape, cowboys trotted around on their steeds and Laura Bell McDaniel was a madam with street cred.

If you go

What: Territory Days

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (May 27), 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday (May 28), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday (May 29)

Where: Old Colorado City, Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets

Price: Free; 344-8537, shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days

Founded in 1859, Colorado City operated as the territorial capital and center for wealth in Colorado for a short time due to the gold pouring out of Cripple Creek. This was the first stop for miners on their way down the mountain, where they blew their newly acquired wealth on hedonistic pastimes.

And we celebrate its rich history every year with Territory Days, when the free Memorial Day weekend festival spreads down Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets.

"This is a celebration of the original territorial capital of Colorado, and everything that went along with it," said Jim Wear, Pro Promotions president and Territory Days organizer.

You can still see part of the history today, if you stroll through Bancroft Park in the heart of Old Colorado City. The old Garvin cabin, built by Dr. Charles Garvin in 1859, operated as the territorial capital building, until government types from Washington, D.C., came for a visit. They eyeballed the rudimentary cabin before heading up the road to Denver, where folks there showed off a more grandiose building, and told the D.C. group they'd give it up to become the state capital.

Some years later, in 1917, Colorado City's history came to an end, when it was annexed by Colorado Springs.

This year's event is particularly important to Wear, as it's the first festival since 2019 that hasn't been canceled due to the pandemic.

"Two years of cancellations is almost like starting over," Wear said. "We’ve got a full schedule of bands, a full complement of vendors, features and entertainment. We're looking forward to having what will look like a traditional, regular Territory Days."

Attendees can expect all the music, homemade craft vendors, festival food and beer garden adventures from yesteryear. Slight changes include more space for spectators in Bancroft Park due to renovations over the last three years, and an expanded kids zone.

As always, parking could be a struggle. Visitors are encouraged to use the free shuttle running from Coronado High School throughout the weekend. Or ride your own bike or a bike from PikeRide, an electric bike share. The nonprofit will offer free bike valet for all bike users, and if you ride a PikeRide to the bike valet tent, your ride will end for free.

Wear loves the festival for its volumes of free entertainment on three stages.

"It's not like most of your music festivals, which are hundreds of dollars for a ticket," he said. "If you can get yourself down there, you don’t have to spend a dime. There is no other festival in this area that delivers the number and types of vendors and bands that Territory Days does."

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

The wild 'Wild West' road trip around Colorado

From ghost towns to gold mines to century-old saloons, the Wild West era is alive and well in the mountains of Colorado. Follow this road trip to see the same sights as cowboys, outlaws and famed western characters such as Doc Holliday. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There’s no better way...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado City, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Cripple Creek, CO
KXRM

Free shuttle service begins in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The shuttle aims to make visiting downtown more convenient. It will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. “Downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Colorado City#Music Festival#Mountain Bike#American Indian#Territory Days#Pro Promotions
OutThere Colorado

More people want to live in this Colorado city than anywhere else in country, says report

In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people around the country want to live in a certain place. While Colorado Springs ended up second in the overall 'best...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Snow Storm Ahead...

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) German Aldana Zuniga never thought he'd drive a car after an accident rendered him paralyzed when he was 16. Thanks to new technology, he got that chance!. WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, police responded to two different crashes that happened near each other in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, one crash happened at Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. The other happened near Weber and Pikes Peak Ave. This is a developing story. It's unclear The post Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Damaged tree limb removal and cleanup after spring snow storm is underway

The spring snow storm that blasted through Colorado snapped a countless number of tree limbs in the region, cleanup and disposal efforts were underway Saturday under partly sunny skies. In Golden, city crews began working Saturday on removing damaged limbs from city streets, trails and parks. For residents and private property owners, Golden has opened a tree limb collection site off of Golden Gate Canyon Road just west of Newstar Way. The disposal site will be open for two weeks. ...
DENVER, CO
Westword

High Times Cannabis Cup Returns to Colorado in June

The High Times Cannabis Cup, a statewide competition for Colorado's marijuana industry, is coming back next month. Colorado marijuana companies enter their best flower, edibles, concentrates and other products with High Times, which compiles and packs individual kits for each judge to take home and evaluate. Each kit comes in the form of a smell-resistant High Times backpack filled with Colorado product entries and scorecards for each category.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy