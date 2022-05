When the Patriots drafted Cameron McGrone last spring, they knew they’d be redshirting the rookie. Just 20 years old at the time, McGrone was coming off an ACL tear, which was part of the reason why the Michigan linebacker fell to the fifth round. He spent the summer watching his new teammates. By late November, McGrone was healthy enough to take the practice field in Foxborough for the first time. He was allowed three weeks with his teammates before the clock ran out and he reverted to injured reserve.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO