It’s been a long road in recent years for Bam Margera. After being left out of the most recent Jackass movie, Margera actually sued the people behind the project. The reason for Margera being left out of the movie that became Jackass Forever was allegedly due to issues with substance abuse, but Margera seems to be on the road to a better place, as he recently completed a 12-month program for drug and alcohol abuse.

