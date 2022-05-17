ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERCOT: Texas power grid has enough power for hot summer months

By Chad Washington
 2 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — After a weekend where they asked Texans to conserve use of their electricity, the Electric Reliability Group of Texas (ERCOT) said that they expect a record number of demand for electricity in the state.

The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June – September 2022, under normal system conditions and most of the reserve capacity risk scenarios examined.

ERCOT

FULL STATEMENT: Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy for the ERCOT Region (SARA) Summer 2022

The agency that oversees the state’s power grid also said that they think the grid will have enough power to work through the state’s hottest months, from June to September.

Report on the Capacity, Demand and Reserves
(CDR) in the ERCOT Region, 2023-2032

This comes after ERCOT told Texans to conserve their power usage last weekend as six power generation facilities went offline, forcing the agency to ask everyone to limit use of their large appliances and keep their thermostats to no less than 78 degrees between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m..

But ERCOT anticipates enough gas-fired, solar and wind energy plants to be fully functional during the summer months.

ERCOT clarifies Friday’s conservation request was not an emergency alert; was ‘proactive’ ask

On Tuesday, ERCOT committed to making sure the language of future requests is more clear. "We're looking back at that communication that we put out, and making sure that we refined that language. This wasn't a conservation alert, it wasn't a conservation appeal. It was just a request to Texans to help us out over this weekend. So it wasn't that we're in a dangerous situation at all, it was to make sure that we're doing everything possible to keep the grid reliable. So we need to improve that language. And we'll commit to that," ERCOT's CEO Brad Jones said.
wbap.com

Ground Broken on site of Semi-Conductor Plant in North Texas

Ground was officially broken on Wednesday at Texas Instruments’ potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time.
LoneStar 92

ERCOT Wants to Control Your Thermostats and Appliance Schedule

When LP&L switched their power pool to ERCOT's grid last May, there were plenty of people who are much smarter than I am saying it was a decision that could lead to multiple power outages in extreme weather. Now, I haven't noticed much trouble since the now infamous winter storm that absolutely buckled ERCOT in February of 2021.
Texas economist shares what the stock market slide means for us

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S stocks fell sharply and the Dow slides more than 1,100 points, the lowest it’s been since 2020. “What we have right now is the market. It is somewhat spooked by the earnings report from retailers that are coming in a bit below what people were expecting,” says Dr. Ray […]
CBS DFW

In Texas Governor's race, differences emerge over grid reliability

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power last weekend after six generation plants went offline unexpectedly during an early heatwave, it reignited the reliability of the power grid as an issue in the Texas Governor's race.While there were no power outages last weekend, there are concerns in the short-term and long-term over how to keep the lights on during the notorious Texas heat during the summer and the occasional bitter cold days during the winter.The two major candidates for Governor, two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, the former Congressman from El...
KWTX

Wildfire potential continues today for portions of the Panhandle and West Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas A&M Fire Service is warning of potential large wildfires that can occur in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains through Friday including areas near Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg. Any new fires in grass and brush vegetation will...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facing Rising Housing Costs, North Texas Families Move Into RVs

The North Texas housing market continues to serve up challenges for many families, with low inventory driving demand for homebuyers and rent prices up roughly 19% over last year in some areas. Two families told NBC 5 they're downsizing drastically to improve their chances of owning their dream home in...
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
Wildfire Update: May 19, 2022

As multiple fires continue to burn across Texas, Texas A&M Forest Services set the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level Five. According to the service, this is the highest level of wildland activity.
Click2Houston.com

Seven ways climate change is already hitting Texans

For decades, scientists warned that human-induced climate change could put communities in danger around the world. More intense climate and weather events beyond natural climate variability have already damaged people and nature. Those threats are becoming increasingly evident in Texas. The ongoing heat wave, which brought unseasonably high temperatures and once again raised concerns about the capacity of the state’s power grid, is just one example.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Instruments' $30 Billion Investment Groundbreaking Ceremony In Sherman

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at Texas Instruments' (TI) potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked local officials for their hard work to bring TI to Sherman and noted the significance of TI's investment in Texas. Governor Abbott also presented TI with a proclamation and Texas state flag commemorating the new facility.
