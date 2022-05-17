ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A in Tennessee offers year of free food for return of missing sign

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tennessee is searching for its missing sign, and the operators are offering free food as a reward.

The store, located in Alcoa, said in a Facebook post on Monday that its sign had “disappeared.” The post also included a photo of the missing portion of its double-sided sign, which sits in front of the restaurant.

Anyone who can locate or return the sign is promised free Chick-fil-A for a whole year, according to the post — no questions asked.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call 865-919-4786 .

Some Facebook commenters speculated that the sign had blown loose in a recent storm, while others said they had spotted it at the bottom of a nearby hill.

“Thought the storm blew it off. Lots of damages around town,” wrote one user.

“Yeah I seen it at bottom of the hill also,” wrote another. “Maybe picked up as trash.”

In any case, at least a few commenters claimed they would attempt to find it and claim the prize.

