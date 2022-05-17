ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Courtney Deifel's Long Road with Razorbacks Softball

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYt74_0fhFvMup00

What she remembers most about struggles early building ranked program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is one of the big deals in college softball now.

That hasn't happened before.

For Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel, those rough first few years building the program weren't easy, but she has endured.

But she isn't dwelling on the blowouts.

Auburn beat them once in the early years scoring 54 runs in a series.

"That was in 15 innings, too," Deifel said on The Morning Rush on ESPN Aransas on Tuesday morning. "In year one (2016) those weren't the games that were the toughest."

It's routine for coaches to put games like that out of their mind. Blowouts aren't memories anybody wants to keep around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXVlx_0fhFvMup00

Razorback players celebrate after shutting out Missouri for first SEC Tournament title in program history on Saturday evening. (Chris Kim / UAA Communications)

"It was those games we were winning in the seventh and then gave it away," she said. "We just didn't know how to finish."

They've figured that out, especially at Bogle Park. The Hogs are 44-9 this season (24-4 at home).

That's a key stat to remember. Being selected a fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament that starts this week in Fayetteville, they will play all their games at home.

And they've gotten better over the course of the season.

"We're playing much better now," she said. "We know we're going to get everybody's best."

The Razorbacks will play their first game in the NCAA Tournament at Bogle Park against Princeton on Friday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network and Fubo.tv .

Razorbacks third baseman Hannah Gammill reacts after an out in the SEC Championship game against Missouri on Friday. (SEC Media)

Here's is the complete tournament schedule:

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: 1 Arkansas vs. 4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network and Fubo.tv )

Game 2: 2 Oregon vs. 3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

HOGS FEED

HUNTER YURACHEK HERO SWITCHING SOFT DRINK BRANDS FOR HOGS

TREYLON BURKS MAKES IT THROUGH TENNESSEE TITANS' SECOND ROOKIE MINICAMP

HOW GEORGIA CONNECTIONS HELPED HOGS LAND TRANSFER WIDE RECEIVER

NCAA HAS TO REACT TO PREVENT CANCELLATIONS LIKE AGGIES JUST DID

ONE-HANDED GRAB OF RACCOON MAKES HOG FAN NATIONAL CELEBRITY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
KARK

College Football News Predicts Win Totals in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — College Football News has released its spring predictions for each football team’s record this fall during the regular season. College Football News broke it down by conferences including the SEC. The best record projected in the SEC is Alabama with 11 victories. Georgia is right behind them at 10.5 wins.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Doc Washburn keeps campaigning throughout state

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doc Washburn continues to travel the state, reaching out to communities with his message of true Republican conservatism. In the coming days leading up to the Primary Election on May 24, 2022, Washburn will make the following speaking appearances. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2 pm,...
WEST FORK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Deifel
KHBS

Fort Smith porch plays host to a wandering black bear

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bear paid a visit to a Fort Smith home Monday. The black bear was captured on a doorbell camera walking up to the porch. It sniffed at the door before turning around and walking away. The home was in the Fianna Hills neighborhood, near...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Burrell Behavioral is closing 4 locations in northern Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”
HARRISON, AR
arkansastechnews.com

The Colonel at 100: Remembering Carl Baswell

Editor’s Note: On what would have been his 100th birthday, we take a look back on the remarkable life and legacy of Col. Carl Franklin Baswell, one of the most generous benefactors in Arkansas Tech University history. Col. Carl Franklin Baswell’s story began on May 18, 1922, in Heber...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Titans#Razorbacks Softball#Espn Aransas#Sec Tournament#Uaa Communications#The Ncaa Tournament
KOLR10 News

Silver Alert inactivated for Baxter County, Arkansas man

UPDATE: As of 1:30 p.m. the Arkansas State Police has inactivated the Silver Alert for Donald Short. Authorities said Short was found in Caruthersville Missouri, near his car. Short was breathing, but was unresponsive and has been taken to the hospital. COTTER, Ark. — Arkansas State Police shared a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
906
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy