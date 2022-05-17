ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

Medford Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Traffic Crash

Elysian, MN (KROC AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic crash in southern Minnesota involving a driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. The deadly wreck happened around 7:30 am Wednesday near Elysian. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 49-year-old Jared Jones of...
MEDFORD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Mid-Air Collision With Duck Injures State Patrol Helicopter Pilot

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the pilots of a State Patrol helicopter was injured last night when a duck crashed through the windshield of the aircraft. The State Patrol says the helicopter was returning to the Twin Cities after assisting authorities in Wabasha County when the midair collision occurred around 10:15 PM. The pilots on the helicopter were able to safely land at the St. Paul airport.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Twin Cities#Traffic Accident#The Census Bureau
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KAAL-TV

Mulitple crews respond to crash on Hwy 52 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on northbound Highway 52 near the 37th Street exit in Rochester Wednesday evening. As of 5:15 p.m., the area has been cleared. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed crews from police and fire were at the scene, and two lanes...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Fire severely damages home in Ravenna Township

On Monday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m., the Hastings Fire Department, with automatic support from Miesville Fire, were dispatched to a fire that broke out in a detached garage on 207th Street East in Ravenna Township. The home was unoccupied, minus a dog that neighbors removed prior to the arrival...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday. It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street. (credit: CBS) Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people. An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck. She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy