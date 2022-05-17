ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder’s Derrick Favors picks up 2022-23 player option

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIqyY_0fhFrtkI00
Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors will be back with the team in 2022-23. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder center Derrick Favors has officially exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

The move had been expected, with Favors telling reporters after Oklahoma City’s season ended last month that he planned to opt in. The $10.18M option will pay him more next season than he could realistically expect to earn if he turned it down and sought a new contract as a free agent.

Favors, who was traded from Utah to Oklahoma City last July, didn’t play a ton for his new team in 2021-22, averaging a modest 16.7 minutes per game in 39 appearances. His season came to an early end due to a back issue.

When he did play, Favors averaged 5.3 PPG and 4.7 RPG. Although he’s still a solid rebounder and can score around the basket, the 30-year-old didn’t have much of a role on a rebuilding Thunder team that was more focused on developing its young players.

Now that he’s on an expiring contract and presumably isn’t in OKC’s long-term plans, Favors should be viewed as a trade candidate this offseason. However, it doesn’t sound like he’d be opposed to returning to the Thunder.

Favors recently said that playing with the young club brought back the “joy of playing basketball and not worrying about the business part,” and told the media during his exit interview that he expected to be back with the Thunder next season.

We’re tracking all of this year’s player option decisions right here.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

James Harden on 76ers player option: 'I'll be here'

Following his disappointing performance in the decisive Game 6 of the 76ers’ playoff series against Miami, James Harden indicated he’ll opt in to the final year of his contract, Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter tweets. “I’ll be here,” Harden said after Philadelphia’s 99-90 loss and elimination....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Jordan Poole won't face punishment following Game 3

Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t face any discipline for the apparent role he played in Ja Morant‘s injury during Game 3 on Saturday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. As we previously relayed, Poole grabbed Morant’s knee as he was swiping for the ball, leading to Morant...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Could All-Star Zach LaVine leave Bulls in free agency?

Some executives around the NBA who once viewed Zach LaVine as a lock to re-sign with the Bulls are now less certain about what the All-Star guard will do this offseason, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in his latest Hoop Collective podcast. “Executives in the league kind of thought that...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Utah State
Hoops Rumors

Kyle Lowry questionable for Game 5 after hurting hamstring again

Kyle Lowry reinjured his left hamstring during the Heat’s loss at Philadelphia Sunday night and may not be ready when the series resumes Tuesday, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN. Lowry didn’t provide specifics on when the injury happened, but he went to the locker room during the second...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hall of Famer Bob Lanier passes away at 73

Former Pistons and Bucks big man Bob Lanier has passed away at the age of 73, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). A cause of death was not disclosed as of this writing. A 6’11” center, Lanier was selected with the top pick in the 1970 NBA draft by...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA Draft Lottery primer

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday night prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. The half-hour event will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. This year’s draft pool features a group of four prospects generally considered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Favors
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA Draft picks by team

Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. out for Game 6

Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown told reporters, including Mark Medina of NBA.com (Twitter link), that Otto Porter Jr. will miss Friday’s Game 6 against the Grizzlies. Porter had previously been listed as questionable with right foot soreness. Brown said he’s contemplating tweaking the rotation with Porter sidelined, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Deion Sanders responds to Nick Saban’s accusation

Nick Saban expressed concern this week over the way some programs are taking of the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules, and Deion Sanders was one of the coaches he took aim at. The Hall of Famer did not appreciate it. While speaking about the NIL rules to...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to win second straight MVP award

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named MVP for the second consecutive season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Sources told Woj that a formal announcement will be made later this week. Jokic turned in better numbers than he did last season, averaging 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game,...
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Nets’ Seth Curry undergoes ankle surgery

Nets guard Seth Curry underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, the team announced in a press release. He’s expected to make a full recovery prior to next season’s training camp. Curry had been dealing with pain in his ankle since January, a month before he was sent...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel has interviewed with Hornets

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel is among the “interviewed candidates” for the Hornets‘ head-coaching job, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). As Fischer outlines, the Hornets have been traveling to meet a number of coaching candidates in person rather than conducting virtual interviews over Zoom. The team is winding down the first round of its search, Fischer adds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy