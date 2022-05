This week is Emergency Medical Services Week – a time to recognize our local EMS members. It also gives them an opportunity to let the public know what they do. 26-year Litchfield Rescue Squad member Mike Massingham says there is a different theme for each day this week, and today is EMS Recognition Day. He says the Litchfield Rescue Squad responds to a variety of calls, and some days there may be several while other days, there may be none and they are out and about in the community for all kinds of events.

