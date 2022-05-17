ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Uptick in Amazon Brushing Scams in Acadiana

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3K8D_0fhFqtqv00
Michael Dot Scott

Ever had an Amazon package show up at your house addressed to you but you never ordered it? It could be what's called a "Brushing Scam" and it seems to be on the rise in Acadiana.

Mysterious Amazon Packages Being Delivered

Looking on social media over the past few months, more and more people are talking about Amazon packages showing up at their door they never ordered.

Everything from electric toothbrushes to Bluetooth speakers, to clothes and everything in-between, are mysteriously being delivered to people, even with their name on the package.

However, when they check their Amazon and bank accounts, there are no records of any purchases.

Is it Santa?

Unfortunately no, but it is something called a brushing scam and you need to be aware of it.

What Are Amazon Brushing Scams?

From Lifelock.com -

"Companies, often based in foreign countries, are always on the hunt for positive online reviews. Brushing scams help them generate these reviews, even though they're fake."

Do you remember back in 2020 when people all over the U.S. started receiving packages of seeds from China and had no clue why?

Eventually, it was uncovered the seeds were part of a brushing scam that allowed the company to leave verified purchaser reviews for the seeds.

Better reviews lead to better sales.

In order to review a product on Amazon, you have to be a verified buyer in order to leave a review.

As Lifelock.com explains "when a company sends you its product without you first ordering it, they turn you into a verified buyer. They can then post a positive review about their products online, all under your name"

Are Brushing Scams A Victimless Crime?

What's so bad about free stuff showing up at your door?

The issue is that clearly the company sending you items has obtained your address, but there's no telling how much more information they might have on you.

Clearly, that's where real trouble could start for you.

They might also have your Social Security number, bank information, or various passwords.

Can You Keep The Packages You Didn't Order?

Legally yes, you can keep whatever shows up as a result of a brushing scam, but you need to report it.

If you do find yourself caught up in a brushing scam, you're advised to check your credit card and bank statements, change your passwords to those accounts including your Amazon account, and then report it to Amazon.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Brushing#Online Scams#Online Reviews#Fraud#Amazon Brushing Scams#Santa#Companies#Lifelock Com
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
99.9 KTDY

Tik Tok Science Teacher ‘Blows’ Internet Away with Bag Trick

Is it possible that all the damage done to interpersonal relationships by the social media platform Facebook can be repaired by a simple hack or two published on Tik Tok, the current darling of the social media world? I believe it might be possible. I am finding that Tik Tok seems to have more genuine creators and less drama than Meta-Zucker-Face-Berg-Book.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged among the top 10 digital currencies that the largest BNB whales are buying. BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio. Apart from Dogecoin, there are USD Coin USDC/USD, BNB BNB/USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD,...
MARKETS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy