TULSA, Okla. — Cameron Smith stood on Southern Hills’ 1st tee box and peered down the fairway. He was a bit stunned. He’d hit the ball fine on his opening nine at the PGA Championship (he started on No. 10), but his scorecard was decorated with squares nonetheless. The Aussie was nine holes into the second major of 2022, and he’d made bogey or worse on a third of them — a double at the par-4 12th, and back-to-back bogeys at 16 and 17. But the bad still far outweighed the good. As he made the trek up the hill to the 1st tee, he was two-over par.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO